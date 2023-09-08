Actor, Lil Win has responded to critics who have raised concerns about his political ambitions due to his limited proficiency in English.

The multi-talented artist has firmly declared that, he intends to communicate with his constituents primarily in Twi, his native language, and, when necessary, he will employ the services of an English translator.

In an interview with blogger Nkonkonsa in Cape Coast, the CEO of Weezy Empire and Great Minds International School underscored his commitment to assist the youth in his constituency get in jobs.

“No one is inherently lazy; it’s the lack of employment opportunities that has led to youth idleness” he stated.

Lil Win added that, Afigya Kwabre past MPs, wealthy individuals, business men and women have pledged to support him.