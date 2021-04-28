Afrancho-based Fetish Priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, has likened himself to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when it comes to not giving up on dreams.

President Akufo-Addo had attempted becoming president for seven times before he was given the mandate to govern Ghana.

Accordingly, Nana Bonsam says he will also do the same in his bid to represent the people of Offinso North in Parliament.

He said despite the fact that he did not succeed in his first attempt, he has decided not to give up just yet as he intends to go into the House someday.

Kwaku Bonsam made this known while granting a radio interview in Kumasi.

“I’m still nursing the dream of representing my people in Parliament. I’ve not given up the dream.

“I didn’t triumph the first time but I believe like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo failed several times before he was given the nod, my people will see reason with me in subsequent elections to give me the nod,” he said.