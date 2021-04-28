Singer Wendy Shay has served notice to sue producers of a Netflix movie dubbed Slay because they used her song without authorization.

Wendy said she’s chanced on the movie and realised they used her All For You song on the blind side of her management, Rufftown Records.

Taking to Instagram to register her displeasure, she added that it was a crime per the copyright policy hence she will take them on.

She wrote:

So, I watched this movie last night on Netflix and my song, ‘All for you’ was featured without my consent or that of my management.

Producers of the movie ‘Slay’, it is a crime to use someone’s intellectual property without her consent. Kindly do the needful or i will see y’all in court.

