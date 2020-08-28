Mother Nature dropped a lightning bolt on a happy couple at a point when the groom dared to ill-talk about 2020 at the wedding grounds, a gesture that was termed as the best timing ever.

The groom Aaron Sawitsky, said: “Let’s face it, 2020 has not been the best year” during the vows of his Marion, MA wedding.

He and his bride, Denice, had already postponed their nuptials three times this year due to the pandemic.

Last weekend they decided to go for it with an outdoor ceremony, and of course, there had to be a thunderstorm brewing in the area.

Luckily, the lighting strike came down across the lake behind them and no one was harmed.

Aaron and Denice didn’t take the bolt as a bad omen, and finished their vows.

The ceremony ended without any fires, floods or hurricane winds.

Watch the video below: