Life From 30, a hypertension prevention advocacy, has held a check-up exercise for drivers, hawkers and commuters at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

As part of the organisation’s awareness campaign to mark World Hypertension Day, the advocates embarked on a public sensitisation programme, the second in the past two years.

They further backed their public education with a free health screening for the public, which had multiple persons on board.

Founder of the initiative, Mrs Betty Owusu Ansah, explained hypertension has been prevalent in recent times, hence the need to have as many people as possible checked.

Per statistics, she disclosed there has been an increase in the number of persons either suffering high blood pressure or on their way to the ailment.

Mrs Ansah further remarked that her organisation has the targeted persons at heart, such that they requested for contacts for follow-ups.

Some beneficiaries, speaking to Adom News, expressed gratitude for the thoughtful gesture as they pledge to be wary of their health.

Prior to the free health screening, Life from 30 organised a public education campaign with some health experts from Korle Bu on board.