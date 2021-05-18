Ahmad Isah of the Brekete family has been severely criticized for hitting a woman in a TBEN interview.

The rights activist, alias Ordinary President, hosts a program on Human Rights Radio 101.1 in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.

Isah rose to fame for using her platform to help citizens spread their stories of injustice.

A TBEN Africa Eye documentary directed by journalist Peter Nkanga captured Isah’s assault.

The woman was accused of setting her brother’s daughter on fire for alleged witchcraft.

Watch video below: