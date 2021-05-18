Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Selassie Ibrahim, has flaunted her daughter, Maleeha, in a new photo and video.

Monday, May 17, 2021, happened to be the birthday of Maleeha.

It is in celebration of her new age that her mother shared images of her.

In the photo, the tall-looking girl was dressed in a colourful dress with a gorgeous pose.

Sharing the photo, the mother wished her daughter well while thanking God for giving her such a wonderful daughter.

“Great things he has done and greater things he will do. My queen @m.maleeha.i is +1 today I just can’t keep calm.

“Thank you Jehovah for making me a mother to this wonderful soul. Happy birthday my darling daughter ❤️.❤️,” she posted.