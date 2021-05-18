Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor and some top military officials, are touring the country’s water bodies in galamsey endemic areas.

The tour is to assess the progress achieved two weeks after the deployment of the military taskforce mandated to halt activities of illegal miners.

This comes after the government, a few weeks ago, declared river bodies and Forest Reserves as Red Zones or ‘no go’ areas.

These renewed efforts by the Lands Minister are expected to return the polluted water bodies as a result of activities of illegal miners to normalcy.

ALSO READ:

Mr Jinapor, who is also the Member of Parliament for Damongo, is expected to engage some community members including opinion leaders along the River bodies, particularly the Pra River which cuts across the Central, Eastern, Western and Ashanti Regions.