Operating licenses of doctors who have been implicated in an undercover investigation by the Medical and Dental Council (MDC) Ghana and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for engaging in baby harvesting and human trafficking have been revoked.

The medical practitioners, Dr Hope Mensah Quashie and Dr Noah Kofi Lartey, were reported to have participated in the trafficking of two babies to an undercover team established by MDC and EOCO.

Giving reasons why the licenses of the culprits have been suspended, the GMA’s General Secretary, Dr Justice Yankson said the Council only activated the law which states the punishment should a doctor engage in an illegal act.

He further indicated that the Association has begun an investigation into the matter.

“We the medical Association operate within a certain bigger framework. And the law that setup the medical profession through the Medical and Dental Council states clearly that issues of this nature can result in your license being suspended.

“As we speak, the Medical and Dental Council has activated that clause and their licenses have been suspended, I mean the doctors involved,” he explained.

Dr Yankson also stipulated that, the suspension also affects the membership of the medical practitioners with the GMA.

According to him: “That is not to say you are not a doctor, but the primary document for you to be in good standing with the Association is your license to practice.

“So once that is revoked it affects the rights and privileges that you can enjoy within the Association.”