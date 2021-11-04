The Group Chairman for Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Nana Samuel Amo Tobbin, has cautioned the youth against engaging in homosexual activities.

The comment by the business mogul is in support of the ‘Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021’, also known as the ‘Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill’ currently before parliament.

According to the bill, people of the same sex who engage in sexual intercourse are “liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than seven hundred and fifty penalty units and not more than five thousand penalty units, or to a term of imprisonment of not less than three years and not more than five years or both.”

Again, the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill also proposes that “a person who, by use of media, technological platform, technological account or any other means, produces, procures, markets, broadcasts, disseminates, publishes or distributes a material for purposes of promoting an activity prohibited under the Bill, or a person who uses an electronic device, the Internet service, a film, or any other device capable of electronic storage or transmission to produce, procure, market, broadcast, disseminate, publishes or distribute a material for purposes of promoting an activity prohibited under the Bill, commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than five years and not more than ten years.”

Speaking on the topic, Elder Tobbin explained that the issue of LGBTQ, which has been in existence for a long time, goes against procreation.

He noted that the act distorts procreation and seeks to end the human race.

“I applaud the Chairman of the Pentecost Church and the general Christian community on their stance against LGBTQ+. I believe it’s a very bad practice which shouldn’t be tolerated,” he added.

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo says he does not feel pressured by the ongoing debates with respect to the passage of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021.

“We are talking about public opinion, we are talking about legitimate process that is being used. What I would hope for is that the debate itself will be civil and that we would recognize the need to be civil and tolerant of each other even when there are opposing views,” President Akufo-Addo had stressed.