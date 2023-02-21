Africa’s inclusive finance provider, Letshego Holdings Ltd (Letshego Group) has appointed Gorata Tlhale Dibotelo as Head of Group Legal, Governance and Group Company Secretary with immediate effect.

This comes after she met all requisite listing and company regulations, as well as regulatory requirements.

Gorata will also serve as the Group Compliance Officer to the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE).

Gorata joins Letshego from her role as Head of Legal Services and Board Secretary at the BSE.

Prior to this, she worked as a Senior Associate at Armstrongs Attorneys.

Gorata, a proudly Motswana professional, is based in the Group’s headquarters in Gaborone.

Gorata has a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of Botswana, a Masters Degree in

Commercial Law from the University of Cape Town and completed the Executive Development Programme at Stellenbosch University’s Business School.

Letshego’s Group Chief Executive, Aupa Monyatsi, commented, “We are pleased to

welcome Gorata to the team and to see her take on such a key and strategic role within

the Group.

“A consummate professional with a depth of experience, expertise and indeed passion, we know that she has the very tenets of Letshego culture in her DNA and the drive and ambition to match that of the business. As we continue to deliver on our pan-African growth strategy – creating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike – we celebrate this addition to the robust Letshego leadership team.”

Letshego Ghana’s Director Geoffrey Kitakule added, “We welcome Gorata Dibotelo to Letshego – as a valued regional centre of expertise, we look forward to working with

her going forward.”