President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has apologised to Ghanaians following the shameful performance from the Black Stars in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Many Ghanaians were heartbroken after a shocking defeat as Comoros quashed their quest of ending their 40-year title drought on Tuesday, 18th January.

The Black Stars suffered a late goal while chasing a goal that could have seen them progress to the last 16 of the tournament.

Mr Okraku, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show, sent an emotional message to Ghanaians who wholeheartedly supported the team during the tournament.

“The performance of our team is not well, I understand how bad we are all hurt inclusive me as a Ghanaian,” he told Asempa FM.

“It beholds on all of us to speak our mind but it beholds on all of us to stay together as a family, help each other through this period and build a team to truly represent Ghana,” he added.

READ MORE:

The former Chairman of Dreams FC assured Ghanaians of their initiatives to help revive the team to winning ways.

“The truth is that Ghana underperformed in this AFCON and we have an upcoming world cup competition,” he said.

“We need to look into ourselves internally we need to look at all the operations and find out how best we can bring the team back to winning ways,” he added.