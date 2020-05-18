Dancehall musician, Samini, has added his voice to the tall list of musicians who are advocating for Ghanaian artistes to unite and enforce royalty payments in the entertainment industry.

With the hashtag, #AllianceforChange on Instagram, the musician, who is known to have started the campaign is Reggie Zippy of ReggieNBollie fame.

In a video he posted earlier, he urged musicians to take advantage of the global digital royalty payment system which will serve as a passive revenue generating portfolio for their works.

Adding his voice, Samini, who has since been locked down in America, has this to say:

MORE:

It’s long overdue that Africa, and Ghana for that matter look into protecting intellectual property and making sure creative people get what is deserved and what is due them so that their families can benefit form the creative materials that their forefathers did.

It’s sad when you are a Ghanaian artiste, making music and the possibility of not getting any royalty is real.

I saw Reggie Zippy and everyone that followed. This is an initiative we have been thinking about for ages. Right from when we had our music on cassettes till now that it can be used and paid for online.

This is the time to take advantage of the times, because these are digital times. We need to look at how we can get to do things and forget about the archaic mind that can’t do anything for us.

Let’s change the narrative and the time is now, Samini said.

Watch the video below: