Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan, is sponsoring the construction of a rough road in an area in Accra.

The name of the specific area is yet to be known, however, Gyan has revealed in an Instagram live video on Sunday, May 17, that he’s paying for the full cost of constructing the road.

According to Asamoah Gyan, the raining season has made the unmotorable hence his decision to construct it with his own funds.

“These are the petty petty ways we can also help”, he noted.

Gyan was present at the site where the project is taking place.

He was there to inspect and make sure the work is going on smoothly.