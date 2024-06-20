A member of the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) 2024 campaign team, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has called on her colleagues to act swiftly in fulfilling their responsibilities.

She emphasised the urgency of starting their work promptly to benefit the party and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

Madam Mogtari highlighted the importance of effective communication, urging the team to deliver their messages swiftly, clearly, and persuasively.

She encouraged the use of all available tools to ensure their message reaches the public efficiently.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, June 20, the former Deputy Transport Minister stressed the need for the campaign team to connect with their audience, listen to their concerns, and demonstrate empathy.

She underscored the importance of understanding and addressing the needs of the electorate.

Madam Mogtari also advised her team members to avoid arrogance and self-promotion, advocating instead for a focus on the collective good.

She reiterated that the success of their campaign depends on their ability to work together harmoniously and prioritize the interests of the party and its supporters.

“Our party has a rich history and a proud legacy. We have achieved great things, and we have a talented and dedicated membership that is the envy of our political opponents. But we cannot rest on our laurels. We must continue to work hard, to communicate effectively, and to stay focused on our goals.”

“As we move forward, it is essential that we work together. We must eschew arrogance and self-aggrandizement, and instead focus on the collective good. We must communicate swiftly, crisply, and persuasively, using all tools at our disposal to get our message out,” she posted.

