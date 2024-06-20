The former Rector of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Joshua Alabi, has advised the government to exercise caution concerning the proposed legislation on the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

This bill, which is expected to be presented to Parliament by the Education Minister, seeks to legally obligate future administrations to continue the policy.

In an interview with Citi News in Accra on Thursday, Professor Alabi suggested that the government should implement periodic assessments of the programme to enhance its effectiveness.

“In the first place, we are not saying the Free SHS is not good. We have never said that all that we are saying is that the way it is being run is not the best for our people and that is why we kept in the word review and they told the whole world that we were going to stop it and that was just very unfortunate.

“Everything needs development, So, you can’t put something in the constitution which will just [be] cast in stone.”

“I think what we have to do is to make sure that we give an opportunity for reviews to develop and progress. So, I don’t know exactly what the bill is going to look like, but I think that we should tread cautiously,” he stated.

