President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered a national address on the occasion of the 4th anniversary of the celebration of Founders’ Day, urging Ghanaians to continue appreciating the significant contributions of their forefathers to the nation’s independence from British colonial rule.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the importance of recognizing and honoring the struggles of the nation’s forebears, which ultimately paved the way for Ghana’s freedom.

He called on all citizens to reflect on the sacrifices made by these visionary leaders and to celebrate their achievements.

“Today, 76 years later and 66 years after independence, our nation is considered a beacon of democracy and stability in Africa, where the rule of law respect for individual liberties and human rights and the principles of democratic accountability are part and parcel of our governing structure. These are the very things for which our forebearers fought. We must set Ghana to right and get our country to where it should be.”

The President emphasised that over the years, more Ghanaians have come to appreciate the significance of Founders’ Day, and he encouraged the continued observance of this important day in the nation’s history.

Founders’ Day, which is celebrated on 4th August, holds great importance as it marks the date when Ghana gained independence from colonial rule in 1957.

President Akufo-Addo also highlighted the benefits of Ghana’s independence, particularly in terms of land ownership. He pointed out that due to the struggles of their forefathers, Ghanaians are able to possess and own their land freely, a privilege not enjoyed by some East African countries.

In addition to celebrating Ghana’s independence, the President stressed the importance of focusing on the nation’s economic growth and strengthening its democratic institutions.

He highlighted that building a robust economy and nurturing a thriving democracy are key factors in securing a prosperous and stable future for the country.