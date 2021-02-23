New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has advised Ghanaians to be careful and not generate hate against people of the LGBTI community.

According to him, though people are entitled to their opinions, there is no need to hate people who are gays, lesbians, bisexual among others who believe their sexual rights need to be protected.

Mr Otchere-Darko, following the uproar on social media after one LGBTI office was closed down in Accra, told Ghanaians that they only have to be human on the subject matter.

He asked those against to speak for the law and culture, adding that, there is no need for hatred.

You don’t have to be pro-gay to appreciate their situation. You only have to be human. Let us be careful and not generate an intense hate campaign against homosexuals. You can speak for the law and ‘culture’ minus hate.

