Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, has joined the campaign to educate the public about the COVID-19 vaccines ahead of the mass vaccination exercise.

This is to help demystify the public apprehension about the vaccines.

In a post on his social media handles, Mr Ablakwa said he is prepared and ready to publicly take a COVID-19 jab.



“As MP for North Tongu, I am absolutely ready for the COVID-19 vaccine when it gets to my turn. I look forward to publicly receiving the jab,” the MP wrote.

Mr Ablakwa urged his constituents and other compatriots to do same.

“It is time to develop more confidence in our scientists and ignore the conspiracy theorists. Please help reach out to all ‘anti-vaxxers’ with the obviously compelling scientific evidence and let’s #DefeatCOVIDTogether,” he added.

Below is his Facebook post: