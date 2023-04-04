Lemonade Finance in collaboration with its brand ambassador, Delay on Saturday, April 1, 2023, put smiles on the faces of children at Nyamedua Orphanage, Accra.

It was a fun-filled party during which the team donated food items and stationery to the children.

A monetary donation of GHS 50,000 was also made to the management of the orphanage to improve conditions at the facility.

During the visit, friends and employees of the company spent time with the children, playing games and singing songs.

This event is the company’s maiden Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program in Ghana.

Precious Ama Kwartema Oduro, Lemonade Finance’s country manager at the event said, “We were given a warm welcome when we launched in Ghana, and for that, it is just right to give back to the Ghanaian community. This is the first of many more to come. The children deserve this and many more.”

Ama Kwartema Oduro.

She added, “Lemonade Finance is a trusted brand here to serve Ghanaians, giving back to society is a great initiative and I just had to support them. I believe this is a company Ghanaians should show love and support to, a company that believes in giving back to the society.”

Paul Anaba, a representative at Nyamedua expressed their gratitude for the donation and the visit.

“We have never received a donation of this sort before, God richly bless Lemonade Finance for remembering us and giving back to the Ghanaian community. The kids are very grateful. I urge everyone to use Lemonade Finance, an organization that shows love to the community is an organization we should all support,” he appreciated.

The donated items.

Lemonade Finance is a cross-border payment solution that enables Ghanaians in the Diaspora to send money home. Last year, the brand announced the signing of Deloris Frimpong Manso, John Dumelo and Dr Likee as brand ambassadors.

Mr Anaba.

The company’s mission is to improve the financial lives of immigrants everywhere in the world. One that is inclusive and that works for them. This goal extends to empowering Africans, at home and abroad.