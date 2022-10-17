Lemonade Finance, a cross-border payment solution that enables Africans in the Diaspora to send money back home, has announced Deloris Frimpong Manso [Delay], John Dumelo and Dr Likee as its Brand Ambassadors in Ghana.

The trio will be working closely with Lemonade Finance to promote the company’s services and products amongst the Ghanaian diaspora, the company said.

They will also be lending their voices to Lemonade Finance’s marketing campaigns and initiatives.

On the choice of brand ambassadors, Precious Ama Kwartemaa Oduro, the Country Manager said; “Our decision to work with them is based on the work they have put in over the years, earning them the trust and goodwill of Ghanaians. We’re confident that their reach, voice and positive image will help us drive brand awareness with Ghanaians everywhere.”

Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay).

She added, “Delay has in her over 23-year career on radio and 14 years as a TV presenter earned the trust of Ghanaians at home and abroad. For her, Lemonade Finance is a brand that helps you support and show love to your people back home. She intends to use her influence to help promote showing love to our families back home.”



She continued that “John Dumelo is a veteran actor and legend in the Ghanaian movie industry. As an entrepreneur and big brother, he understands how the financial support of diasporans can be key to livelihood, education and small businesses in Ghana.

“Being able to extend that support seamlessly, instantly and at the best rates is a promise that he fully approves of.”

“Dr Likee is a prolific actor and comedian with consistency in putting out content that spreads joy and laughter to his audience. For him, this partnership is exciting because, his audience in the diaspora stay in touch with Ghana, through his content and Lemonade Finance provides the best and most convenient way for them to send sweetness and money back home to their families.”

Also speaking at the event was Mr Einstein Ntim, the Diaspora Engagement Lead – Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President.

He talked about why and how the diaspora can be key to the development of small businesses and livelihoods back home.

Afeez Ajigbotosho, the Head of Product at Lemonade Finance also talked about the product vision and what to expect from Lemonade Finance in the future.