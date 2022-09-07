Ghanaian-American filmmaker, Leila Djansi, has lamented the unimpressive work ethic of professionals within the film industry in Ghana.

She shared her experiences with host George Quaye on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, in a conversation dubbed, “The GH film industry from a Director’s point of view”.

According to Leila, the challenges she faces when working in Ghana seem to cut across various fields, comparing film making to bakery. “People do not understand routine”, she opined.

“If I hire an AD (Art Director) in Ghana, dude wants to sit down. An AD doesn’t sit down, you stand throughout: 17 hours, you stand, when I’m standing, you’re standing, when I’m running, you’re running,” she intimated.

Leila Djansi also lamented the lackadaisical attitude towards work in Ghana, while hinting that there is a huge contrast as compared to work ethic in the western world. She detailed other challenges including technical issues, “like equipment, terminologies being different and then the learning curve which sometimes is almost non-existent”.

She seemed bothered during her submission, to signify that things could get much better if people in the various fields of work stepped up. However, in a sharp contrast, she humorously said, “apart from that, the food makes up for all of it”