Female students of the University of Ghana, Legon were beside themselves with joy when they came face-to-face with their celebrity crush.

The students, who were hinted about Jim Iyke’s presence, lined up at the forecourt in anticipation of his arrival.

When they saw the actor’s convoy approaching, they began merry-making with some taking videos of the historic moment.

This re-echoed his status as a ‘ladies’ man’, as he proudly steps out of his car to interact with his Ghanaian fans.

For some fortunate ladies, a hug was not spared, but many who could not get close due to his bodyguard managed to take photos of the moment.

The popular actor, who is currently in the country to promote his latest movie, Bad Comment, went to Legon for the same purpose.

Bad Comments is a fast-paced fusion of drama and thriller, with a blend of momentary comedic reliefs. Inspired by true-life events, it mirrors the life of celebrities and how their careers can be at the mercy of propaganda circulated by social media trolls.

Watch video below: