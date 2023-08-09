Paa Kwesi Fabin has officially been unveiled as the head coach of Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities.

The veteran Ghanaian gaffer has signed a two-year deal with The Royals ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

He replaces Maxwell Konadu who has joined Nsoatreman FC as the head coach.

Fabin joined Legon Cities after parting ways with Aduana Stars having missed out on the Premier League title last season.

Speaking during his unveiling, he revealed that he could not turn down the offer from the Accra-based club despite initially planning to stay away from the game and concentrate on owning an academy.

“After leaving my previous club, I wanted to stay off for a while and start my own academy but when Legon Cities FC called, it was difficult to say no. I am excited to be here and start this new challenge. I look forward to a fruitful season together with the management and everyone connected here,” he said.

Fabin also assured that he will work to improve the playing and insisted that they will finish in a respectable position ahead of the new season.

“We will be competitive. We will fight for a respectable position. We will protect the club’s reputation. We will also groom young players and market them as well.

“We have a clear objective on what we want to do here at Legon Cities FC. Things will have to be different this time around. We can’t finish 9th again.

“We have to improve the team together and do a lot of work. I have only officially started work on Monday but there are over 100 players who have arrived for justify at the training grounds, so this should tell you something,” he added.

Meanwhile, Legon Cities will open their 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign against Karela United at the El Wak Stadium.

Paa Kwesi Fabin is one of the few coaches in the country having coached the likes of Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, Heart of Lions, and Inter Allies, among other Ghana Premier League clubs.

He has also coached Ghana’s Black Starlets, Black Satellites and the Black Meteors.

READ ALSO