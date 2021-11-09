Princess Fathia Nkrumah, daughter of Dr Sekou Nkrumah and granddaughter of Ghana’s first president Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has stunned social media with her photos.

The pretty lady took to her Instagram page to flaunt her beauty for all to see as she takes part in a photo studio session.

In the photos, Princess Fathia Nkrumah was seen in a white dress as she looks away from the camera.

She sat gracefully on her seat and had her portrait taken while comparing herself to the popular Mona Lisa artwork. After posting the photos, Princess Fathia captioned them: “Have you ever seen the Mona Lisa? It’s almost like her eyes follow you…”

“I think you’re just seeing what you want to see!” “Isn’t that the point of art?”