Princess Fathia Nkrumah, the daughter of Dr Sekou Nkrumah, has popped up with stunning photos as Ghanaians celebrated her grandfather’s birthday.

September 21, 2021, happens to be the birthday of Ghana’s first president Dr Kwame Nkrumah who would have been 112 years if alive.

As it is a statutory holiday to honour Nkrumah, many Ghanaians took to social media to share posts to celebrate the nation’s founder.

Princess Fathia joined the many people to celebrate her grandfather. She shared photos of herself wearing a blouse made from a Ghana flag.

She combined her top with a jeans jacket, a pair of jeans trousers made with Kwame Nkrumah’s images.

Sharing the first set of photos, Princess Fathia wished her grandfather a happy birthday while promising to keep his memory forever.

She added a quote from Dr Nkrumah to complete her caption: “Happy Birthday Grandpa I will hold you in my heart forever! ❤️✨ And Happy Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day to you all! “In honour of this beautiful day let me share one of my favorite quotes of his in hopes of it inspires you as much as it inspires me and fuels your own strive for excellence in a world that has continuously told us we cannot. “”We have the blessing of the wealth of our vast resources, the power of our talents and the potentialities of our people. Let us grasp now the opportunities before us and meet the challenge to our survival. ” -Kwame Nrumah (Address to the National Assembly. 26 March 1965).”

