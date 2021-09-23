The presiding judge of the Delta State High Court sitting in Asaba, F. N. Azinge, on Wednesday threatened to report a prosecution witness in a murder case to the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman if he failed to show up on the next adjourned date.

The witness, a policeman, Anietie Eyoh, was at the court to give evidence in the case, but proceedings were stalled as a result of the absence of counsel to the second defendant.

The suit, Commissioner of Police versus Lucky Eghaghara and six others was instituted in 2017, with the accused facing four counts bothering on murder and cultism.

Other accused are Nelson Okuse, Edesiri Arumona, Ejime Arumona, Christian Ogheneovo, Chinaza Nnaebuo, and Ekene Paul.

At the resumed hearing, the witness informed the prosecution counsel that he was now serving in Lafia, Nasarawa State, as the Head of the Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the state command, adding that he might not be available on the next adjourned date.

Justice Azinge, however, frowned at the statement and told the witness that he must appear, or he would be reported to the IGP.

He subsequently adjourned the case to November 2, 2021.

Later, the prosecution counsel, Juliet Akpomiemien, lamented that the case had suffered several adjournments.

“The court said if the prosecution witness did not come on the next adjourned date, he will be reported to the IGP, but I have pleaded with him to be here.”

