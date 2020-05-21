Dr Sekou Nkrumah, son of the first president of the Republic of Ghana, has flaunted her beautiful daughter on social media.

Princess Fathia Nkrumah, is currently trending on social media after her father shared beautiful photos of her to make her 24th birthday.

Posting her pictures on his Facebook page, Dr Sekou Nkrumah captioned it “My beautiful princess at 24!”

However, Princess Fathia responding to her father’s post said “Lool Aww Papaa 💖”

Social media has been inundated with the pictures with some wishing the beautiful lady well.

Princess Fathia, is a model, actress, philanthropist and a law student.