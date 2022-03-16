It has been revealed that Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is yet to approve a leave extension Dome Kwabena Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo requested.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who announced this, stated the Speaker had earlier informed him he will not grant the request.

However, the Suame MP did not make known any reason for Mr Bagbin’s alleged decision.

“The Speaker notified me that he was not going to approve and so far as I am concerned, it has not been approved but I am sure if that is the case, Speaker will inform her through the same procedure she made her request,” he disclosed in an interview on Accra-based Neat FM.

The Majority Leader further indicated he does not know how the request will end as Miss Safo’s case is different.

“In any case, you are supposed to first write to the Speaker for your request to be granted before you travel but in Adwoa’s case, she travelled before bringing the letter,” he added.

The lawmaker has come under fire for neglecting her parliamentary duties amid speculations that she has vowed not to return until she is given a leadership role in the August House.

It emerged in October 2021 that President Nana Akufo-Addo has extended her leave of absence from office for the Gender Minister, madam Safo.

The MP’s leave, which she sought for personal reasons, was supposed to have ended on August 31, 2021.

But in another letter dated February 28, 2022, and addressed to Mr Bagbin with Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu copied, she is said to have requested a four-week extension.

