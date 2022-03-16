The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has asked the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwaa, to call the Western Region Director of Education to order before members vent their anger at her.



According to the General Secretary of GNAT, a directive by Felicia Agyeibea Okai for teachers to pay 10 percent of their basic salary as rent is unlawful and an affront on the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) signed as recent as 2020.



The directive on Friday, March 11 was in furtherance to a Ministry of Finance circular in 2006, requiring all occupants of government bungalows to pay 10 percent of their basic salaries as rent.



“I, therefore, write to inform you that with effect from 1st March 2022, all teachers/staff occupying School/Government bungalow are to pay 10% of their basic salary as rent,” the directive by the regional director of education stated.

“You are also to ensure all arrears owed are collected to avoid audit issues,” it concluded.



But in an interview with TV3 on Tuesday, March 15, Thomas Musah Tanko condemned the directive and said as far back as 2009, it was expunged from the labour agreement.



Mr Tanko said even teachers and heads who do not get bungalows are supposed to be given free accommodation anywhere of their choice.



“If our collective [bargaining] agreement is saying that we are to be provided with residential facilities to enable us to perform that triple function [of teaching, parenting, and night-watching], we find it disturbing, unfortunate, and disheartening that a regional director can ask that.”



He said she should have known better and even ensure that the collective bargaining agreement is implemented.



“We want to let her know that the regional director has sinned against the collective agreement.”



He said it will be far-fetched if Madam Agyeibea Okai is sacked but she should be called to order.



“I believe the Director-General will call the regional director to order.”