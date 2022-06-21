Lady in Burna Boy club shooting tells her side of the story

The lady involved in the alleged shooting by Burna Boy’s associates has recounted details of the incident.

The woman identified as Briella Neme took to her Instagram page on Monday morning to share her account of what transpired.

She stated that they had visited Nigeria from the United States and the United Kingdom to attend the wedding ceremony of their friend. After the wedding, the entourage continued their celebration at Cubana club Ikoyi.

Brielle Neme noted that she had been hit on three times by a member of Burna Boy’s crew, adding that she had rejected his advances, clearly stating that she was married.

“As the night progressed, one of Burna Boy’s friends walked to talk to me, his request was for Burna Boy to talk to me. On that first attempt, I told him I wasn’t interested in talking to Burna Boy and I am married to my partner. He came again the second time and was met with the same response,” she wrote.

“He came the third time and that caused a few of our friends to flare. There were words back and forth and one of Burna Boy’s friends attacked one of our friends, and as they attacked him, the situation degenerated into a fight,” she added.

Brielle Neme further noted that the club’s security intervened to settle the scuffle, but another fight soon broke out among Burna Boy’s crew. It was at that time the shooting started.

“At this point, I couldn’t find my partner or my best friend. I was screaming for help after being lifted and thrown so hard on the floor by one of Burna’s friends and I hurt my left shoulder,” Briella continued.

She added that because their private police officers were not allowed into the club, they had to fight for their lives.

Brielle Neme stated that all attempts to get Burna Boy to restore calm in the club proved futile.

“He only laughed at him and proceeded to get in his car whilst being protected by his security. The shootings happened twice at different times,” she narrated.

The lady also alleged that the musician’s friends also shot at people in an attempt to evacuate the club through the main entrance.“

“They were out to kill and didn’t care who got hit. My partner’s head was bleeding profusely and his friend lost so much blood he needed a donor As soon as he got to the hospital.”

She claimed that Burna Boy left the club without a scratch and later as reported flew out to Spain the next morning. She added that although Nigerian businessmen Obi Cubana reached and sought to help them get justice, they seem to have hit a dead end.

“Eleven days later (after the incident) there has been no CCTV footage released by the club or even a statement to address the incident publicly. The business has carried on as usual for him,” she stated.

Brielle Neme noted that she is traumatised and has broken down every day since the incident occurred. She revealed that she has had random flashbacks and nightmares.

“The lack of remorse or accountability is beyond me. At least two people could’ve died that night,” she added.

The Shooting Incident

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command revealed that it had detained five police escorts attached to Grammy award-winning singer Burna Boy for shooting at civilians.

According to reports, the police escorts had opened fire at the clubgoers at Club Cubana on Victoria Island, Lagos.

The singer had visited the club alongside his police escorts around 4 am on June 8, and while four of them waited outside, one policeman identified as Inspector Ibrahim had followed Burna Boy into the club.

Multiple witnesses claim that the singer had asked Ibrahim to invite a woman to join him in VIP, and the lady’s husband had insisted that it was disrespectful for him to make advances at his wife.

However, after a few minutes, Burna Boy reportedly made fresh advances at her, infuriating the husband and his friends.

As things got heated, Ibrahim is alleged to have shot his service pistol multiple times while Burna Boy laughed. The shots hit 27-year-old Irebami Lawrence in the thigh and his friend Tolu in the head.

After the shooting, Burna Boy reportedly left the country for Spain the next day.

While Burna Boy is yet to publicly address the situation, he tweeted “Nigerian Social media can say BURNA BOY started Boko haram, e no go shock me.”

Chief of Police Muyiwa Adejobi assured members of the public that the matter will be unravelled.

He noted that “we have commenced investigation into this matter. The policemen have been identified and arrested. They have been detained immediately after the incident.”

“The IGP has ordered the CP Lagos, Abiodun Alabi, to conclude his investigation and forward report for necessary action.”