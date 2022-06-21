Two soldiers who were arrested by the Damongo Police Command for raping a nurse graduate at the Damongo Nurses Training College have been remanded in police custody.

The two suspects faced the Tamale Circuit court for allegedly raping the victim whom they mistook for their friend in a urinary pit of a female hostel.

The incident happened in the afternoon of Sunday, June 12 and they were arrested and paraded shortly later.

They have been remanded in police custody by the Tamale Circuit court to reappear a week on June 28.

Meanwhile, the Savannah Regional Armour command has expressed disappointment in the actions of the two accused soldiers with the regional Armour regiment 155.