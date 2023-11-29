The National Labour Commission (NLC) is set to meet with the leadership of the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) today, Wednesday, November 29, in an attempt to mediate their scheduled indefinite strike.

Richard Kofi Jordan, the General Secretary of MOWAG, expressed the association’s commitment to approaching the meeting with the highest level of good faith.

In an interview with Citi FM on Tuesday, November 28, Mr Jordan emphasised their intention to explore all legal avenues in addressing the matter.

“We have a meeting with the NLC at 11: am at the NLC’s office. We are trying to respect the law by going to the Commission in the morning because we want to see what the Ministry or, for that matter, the government is bringing on board finally to the table.”

“Then we are able to decide whether we should put Ghanaians through this mess or not. We don’t go into these things in bad faith, or we cannot take an entrenched position. If whatever they present is worthy of taking home, why not?”

“We are not interested in putting Ghanaians through hell. The only reason we are doing this is that we are fed up with the commitments of ‘we will do that,’ and it is not happening,” he stated.

Members of MOWAG has formally informed six government institutions of their intention to initiate a nationwide strike.

The notified institutions are the Ministries of Health, Employment and Labour Relations, National Security, Finance, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, and the National Labour Commission.

In an official press statement released on Monday, November 20, and signed by Richard Kofi Jordan, the General Secretary of MOWAG, the Association conveyed their concerns to the respective institutions and expressed a desire to seek resolution through communication.