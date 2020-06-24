A member of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists has died of coronavirus, the Association has announced.

A statement copied to Adomonline.com said he died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on Monday, June 22, 2020, after suffering respiratory complications.

The deceased, who was working at the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Hospital in Accra, will be buried on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Kumasi.

He left behind a wife and three children including a two-months-old baby.

Below is the full statement:

