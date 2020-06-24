A member of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists has died of coronavirus, the Association has announced.
A statement copied to Adomonline.com said he died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on Monday, June 22, 2020, after suffering respiratory complications.
The deceased, who was working at the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Hospital in Accra, will be buried on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Kumasi.
ALSO READ:
- Coronavirus: Korle Bu CEO tests positive
- 2 top Ministers admitted at University of Ghana Medical Centre
- Kotoku chiefs caused my defeat – Defeated NPP MP alleges [Video]
He left behind a wife and three children including a two-months-old baby.
Below is the full statement:
Lab Scientist dies of Covid by Dennis Adu on Scribd