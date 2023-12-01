The thrills and spills of La Liga will feature for SuperSport viewers on DStv, with Round 15 action scheduled to run from Friday 1 to Monday 4 December 2023.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the top clash for this round is the meeting of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Both the Blaugrana and the Rojiblancos are mounting title challenges this season, making this clash a genuine six-pointer as far as the upper reaches of the log is concerned.

Barca will be looking to get striker Robert Lewandowski back into top form, with the Polish striker struggling to find the net this season. “He is in 100 percent condition. He’s affected by the lack of positional play,” said manager Xavi Hernandez. “We haven’t attacked well and we didn’t look after Robert like how we used to do.”

Girona, who have been the revelation of the season thus far, will be in action early on Saturday when they welcome Valencia to Estadi Municipal de Montilivi. Captain and club legend Cristhian Stuani has urged his team to keep grinding:

“Everything we are experiencing is a dream and we don’t want to wake up. We must enjoy it, but also be aware that it is an added responsibility, now we are no longer the surprise and the teams know us more, which means that we must increase the effort and work,” said Stuani.

As ever, Real Madrid are a must-watch team, and they will welcome Granada to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu early on Saturday evening. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has been satisfied with the way his Los Blancos team has adapted to a change of system.

“In some moments we have had a very good level, but what you try to find throughout the season is continuity,” noted Ancelotti. “At this point, I am quite satisfied, with how it has changed at a defensive level and with the attitude we have.”

