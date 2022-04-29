SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 34 action from La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 29 April to Monday 2 May 2022.

SuperSport is also the only place to get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the top match for this round sees Athletic Bilbao welcome Atletico Madrid to San Mames Barria for a ‘red and white derby’.

European qualification looks beyond Athletic’s reach, but they will still be keen to put a spanner in the works for outgoing champions Atletico. The Basque club has put together a three-game unbeaten run against the capital city side, including a 2-1 win in the Spanish Super Cup in January 2022 – the teams’ most recent meeting.

“We will give Atletico respect… but not too much respect,” said Nico Williams, who scored the winning goal in the Super Cup. “We will try to win at home and claim three points. Atletico were champions for a reason, but we know we can defeat them.”

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will welcome Espanyol to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu and target another victory in their successful La Liga campaign – though goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has warned his team not to take anything for granted. “To win is very important,” Courtois explained. “We have lacked intensity at times and must make sure we correct this.”

Barcelona will welcome Mallorca to Camp Nou and look to continue the fine form they have shown under manager Xavi, who is urging his charges to keep pushing right until the end of the season. “We won and we enjoyed ourselves,” said the Blaugrana club legend. “The atmosphere was extraordinary. And we’ll keep fighting. We’re going to try. We’re going to try to win all the games.”

Another key clash sees Sevilla host Cadiz at Estadio Ram Sanchez Pizjuan for an Andalusian derby. Los Nervionenses are chasing a top-four finish and have been an excellent team under manager Julen Lopetegui, who recently dismissed links with the Manchester United managerial post for next season.

“The [speculation], I can’t help it,” Lopetegui said. “I am where I want to be. Continue on the Sevilla bench next season? I have no doubt.”

