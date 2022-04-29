A fire outbreak at the Korle-Bu police barracks in Accra has led to the death of two persons.

Three others have sustained varying degrees of injury in the incident that occurred around 11.30 pm on Thursday.

The cause of the fire is not, however, known.

A statement from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has identified the deceased as an 11-year-old girl and a 65-year-old woman.

“The fire which started around 23:30HRS was responded to by firefighters from the Accra Regional Headquarters Substation and Accra City Fire Station.

“The five affected people were rescued from the fire and were rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, but two were unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival,” the statement read in parts.

The outfit has assured investigations have begun to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Below is the statement: