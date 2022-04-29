SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 35 action from Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 30 April to Monday 2 May 2022.

The top clash from this weekend in Serie A is AC Milan’s home clash against Fiorentina at the San Siro. The Rossoneri are chasing a first league title since 2011 and need all three points to remain on track, while La Viola look more than likely to end in mid-table and have little to fight for.

Nonetheless, Milan boss Stefano Pioli is urging his team to put the processes ahead of the result: “We must not play with anxiety, fear and presumption, but with strength and conviction,” said the veteran tactician

Title rivals Internazionale and Napoli have their own tests in this round to pass: the Nerazzurri will be away to Udinese at the Dacia Arena, while the Neapolitans will welcome Sassuolo to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi is determined to see his side fight all the way to the end of the season: “We can chase Milan and Napoli. We have lost some points that we will try to earn in the last games from now to the end. It is still very long, [Milan and Napoli] are the favourites, but some will say that it is us.”

Former Italy coach Arrigo Sacchi believes Napoli are still in with a shot at their first title since 1990. “[Napoli] impressed me with their intensity, their ideas and two players: [Stanislav] Lobotka and [Alessandro] Zanoli,” said Sacchi. “Now they must prove to have this quality every time, it will be crucial in the race for the title.”

Elsewhere, Roma will host Bologna and look to boost their hopes of finishing ahead of Lazio on the table. Le Aquile will be away to Spezia, who boast a sought-after forward in Ghanaian Emmanuel Gyasi. The 28-year-old has been a key player for the Liguria team and is a fan favourite.

“Thanks to all the fans present for the support,” he said after netting a winner against Venezia earlier this month. “It is a demonstration of team spirit. We continue to push, everyone together!”

