The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that Black Stars will take part in a four-team tournament ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Japan will host and play in the Kirin Super Cup, alongside Tunisia, Chile, and Ghana.

The West African country will face the hosts, Japan, on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 09:55 GMT while Tunisia takes on Chile in the first game of the day at 06:15 GMT.

The next round of matches will be played on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, where Ghana will face either Tunisia or Chile, depending on the results from the first couple of games.

This tournament will form part of the Black Stars’ preparations for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Ghana was drawn into Group H, along with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay with the tournament kicking off in November.

The Black Stars will be hoping to put up a good performance having exited at the group phase of the 2014 Mundial in Brazil.

