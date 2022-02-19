SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to a classic La Liga rivalry, as Athletic Bilbao welcome Basque rivals Real Sociedad to San Mames Barria on the evening of Sunday 20 February 2022.

SuperSport is also the only place to get English commentary on the legendary La Liga. This clash will not only be about bragging rights, but also sees both Los Leones and Los Txuri-Urdin looking to boost their hopes of European qualification.

Athletic manager Marcelino Garcia Toral says he is excited by the future of his team, which features several up-and-coming youngsters, including the highly-regarded Nico Serrano: “To arrive and kiss the saint, he is a player who has a goal,” said Marcelino.

“You can see it in training, its still young, with the selection he scores a goal and in training. The goal that has put in a very good technical action. It’s comforting that guys so young come with that enthusiasm and with that competitiveness. Athletic has a future with important players.”

Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil, meanwhile, knows the importance of this clash: “A Basque derby always has a certain amount of prestige and pressure, especially now that both teams have improved so much in recent times and are looking to break into that upper echelon of clubs in La Liga.”

Key Players

Iker Muniain – Athletic’s attacking midfielder has been in excellent form of late, notably taking Barcelona to pieces in the Copa del Rey last month. He will hope to weave his magic and lead Los Leones to a Basque derby win.

Alexander Isak – The Swedish striker was linked with a move to the Premier League – in particular Arsenal – in the recent January transfer window, but he has remained with La Real and is determined to help them finish high up in La Liga’s standings.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head stats, Athletic and La Real have met in 53 matches across all competitions dating back as far as 1993. Los Txuri-Urdin have claimed 18 wins compared to 15 for Los Leones, while 20 games have been drawn.

When the teams met in La Liga earlier this season, at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian in October 2021, they drew 1-1 after goals from Alexander Isak and Iker Munain.

Battles to watch

Marcelino Garcia Toral v Imanol Alguacil – Two crafty and underrated managers, Marcelino and Alguacil have both got their teams playing progressive, attractive football and we should be in for a thriller come Sunday.

Inaki Williams v Robin Le Normand – Athletic’s experienced striker is always a key figure in this clash, but he will have a tough direct opponent in French centre-back le Normand, who has enjoyed a fine campaign for La Real.

Dani Garcia v Mikel Oyarzabal – Oyarzabal has been one of the key creative players for both Real Sociedad and the Spanish national team, leaving defensive midfielder Garcia with the job of quelling his influence on the derby.

Match broadcast details

All times CAT

Sunday 20 February 2022