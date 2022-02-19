The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh- Dompreh, has revealed more Members of Parliament of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have expressed interest in the private members’ motion for a probe into the death of former president John Evans Atta Mills.

According to him, over 10 MPs have approached him to append their signatures of the Private Member’s motion for a bi-partisan investigation into the death of the former President.

“We are getting more of our members who have expressed interest. About 10 MPs havr called to sign the motion,” he stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

On Thursday, four Majority MPs led by Mr Annoh-Dompreh filed a motion for a bi-partisan investigation into the death of the former statesman.

Their aim is for Parliament to constitute a committee “to unravel the unending mystery surrounding the death of late President Mills which sad event occurred on July 24, 2012.”

But this motion has been met with stiff opposition from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

NDC MPs and its leadership have condemned the initiative; noting that this is a ploy to divert attention from the vital and pressing issues in the country.

General Secretary of the NDC, Asiedu Nketia, Samuel Atta Mills, the deceased’s brother and former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, are among those opposing the move.

But Mr Annoh-Dompreh indicated that the opposition party has misinterpreted the NPP’s patriotic and well-intended action.

“The late President was a national asset without contention,” the MP for Nsawam-Adoagyir constituency added.

He said the probe should have been an initiative of the NDC and Minority in Parliament “if you have nothing to hide.”

Mr Annoh-Dompreh assuranced that the probe into Atta Mills’ death “will not undermine other equally important national concerns” as alleged by some members of the public.