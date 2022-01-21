SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 22 action from La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 21 to Sunday 23 January 2022.

SuperSport is also the only place to get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the top match for this round sees Atletico Madrid host Valencia at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on the evening of Saturday 22 January.

The Rojiblancos’ defence of their title has been a disappointing effort thus far, with manager Diego Simeone and his charges looking to claim an emphatic home win to at least get their supporters back onside, while Los Che are working hard to put themselves in line for a top-six finish – and a subsequent berth in Europe for next season.

“Clear the mind, to be relaxed and to work,” said Simeone of what his team must do in 2022 to return to their best. “There are no shortcuts, we must find the desire in ourselves to remedy the situation we find ourselves in.”

Elsewhere, Real Madrid will hope to keep up their push to claim this season’s championship when they welcome Elche to the capital on Sunday afternoon. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is looking for his team to show the same hunger and intensity they had in the first half of the season.

“That work [in the first half of 2021-22] will mean nothing if we do not keep up the same standard now,” said the Italian. “This is no time to take our foot off the pedal. We have important games in La Liga, as well as the return of the Champions League around the corner.”

Barcelona, meanwhile, are very much in the hunt to end in the top four and ensure they play Champions League football next season, but they will face a tricky trip to the Basque country to take on Deportivo Alaves in the round-closing game on Sunday night.

“This is not the same Barcelona of a few years ago,” said new Alaves coach Jose Luis Mendilibar, who replaced Javier Calleja at the end of December. “But they still have great potency and danger to them… you can see the progress they have made under Xavi. It’s an important game for us as we look to fight against relegation.”

La Liga broadcast details, 21-23 January 2022

All times CAT

Friday 21 January

22:00: Espanyol v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 22 January

15:00: Levante v Cadiz – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Granada v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Sevilla v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Atletico Madrid v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 23 January