SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 23 action from Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 21 to Sunday 23 January 2022

The top clash from this weekend in Serie A is the meeting of AC Milan and Juventus at the San Siro on the evening of Sunday 23 January. The Rossoneri are looking to keep themselves in the hunt for the league title, while the Bianconeri are aiming to rescue their poor (by their high standards) campaign and end in the top four.

“We are a little more organised on the pitch, but it’s not certain that we will use the same formation from the last few matches throughout the season,” said Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri. “The important thing is to approach the game well, to express ourselves, to play a good game and win. We’re behind in the league and the top four are moving very fast. We have to keep winning, step by step, then we’ll see.”

Another mouth-watering clash from Italy’s top flight this round sees Lazio welcome Atalanta to Rome, with the hosts looking to claim a major scalp. Le Aquile have struggled for consistency under manager Maurizio Sarri, but he is looking forward to facing La Dea.

“They [Atalanta] are a team at a very high level, looking to compete for the title. They are further in their development than us, but that does not mean we cannot be optimistic for this match. We will be at home and have the capacity for a strong result,” said Sarri.

The round opens on Friday night with Verona welcoming Bologna in a battle of teams looking to push into the top half of the table, while Saturday also features champions Internazionale welcoming Venezia to San Siro.

A busy Sunday is punctuated by the Milan-Juve clash, but also features Roma away to Empoli, Napoli hosting Salernitana and Fiorentina looking to claim three points on the road when they visit strugglers Cagliari at the Unipol Domus Stadium.

Serie A broadcast details, 21-23 January 2022:

All times CAT

Friday 21 January

21:45: Verona v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Saturday 22 January

16:00: Genoa v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

19:00: Internazionale v Venezia – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: Lazio v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 23 January