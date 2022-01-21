SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 23 action from the Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 21 to Sunday 23 January 2022.

The pick of Premier League matches this weekend arrives on the evening of Sunday 23 January when Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur renew their rivalry with a clash at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have fallen off the pace set by Manchester City as far as the title is concerned, but they will still hope to put at least some pressure on the reigning champions, while Spurs have looked a team reborn under manager Antonio Conte.

“I think that during the game when you create these chances to score you have to try to destroy these chances, especially in this type of game and against this type of opponent,” said the Italian, who has transformed Tottenham from a team which had lost its identity to one which is now very much in the hunt for a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City, meanwhile, will hope to continue their sprint towards a second successive title when they face Southampton away from home on Saturday evening, while Everton will hope for home comforts when they host Aston Villa at Goodison Park earlier in the day.

“The important thing is we’ll only make signings if we feel they’re the right ones for the team and for the club to move us forward and to improve us. We won’t make them for the sake of it just to add volume,” said Villa boss Steven Gerrard in regards to his club’s January transfer plans.

Saturday also features Arsenal and Manchester United at home to Burnley and West Ham United respectively, while Leeds United and Newcastle United will have a six-pointer when they meet at Elland Road.

Sunday, aside from the Chelsea v Spurs clash, also sees Liverpool in action away to Crystal Palace, while Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion will be missing their key African players such as Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Yves Bissouma for their meeting at the King Power Stadium.

Premier League broadcast details, 21-23 January 2022

All times CAT

Friday 21 January

22:00: Watford v Norwich City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football.

Saturday 22 January

14:30: Everton v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

17:00: Arsenal v Burnley – LIVE on SuperSport PSL

17:00: Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Action

17:00: Leeds United v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

17:00: Manchester United v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Football

19:30: Southampton v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Sunday 23 January