Rapper Kwesi Arthur says he is presently working hard to win a Grammy award.

According to him, the Grammy solidifies the craft of every musician or producer and even contributors who go beyond their normal ways to create spectacular songs for the arts and culture, so it’s only apt he works towards it.

He went on to add that it would be every musician’s dream to at least win one Grammy in their lifetime of doing music.

MORE:

It’s the highest award in music and I am working towards that. We will keep pushing till we get there. That’s why we are doing music, he said on the Daybreak Hitz show.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Grammy nomination list has been released with Ghana’s Rocky Dawuni and Stonebwoy having their names chalked for their works under the music calendar.