Famous rapper Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, popularly known as Stormzy, was full of excitement after meeting Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, who many have described as his lookalike.

The Grime star Stormzy reacted with fury after an Irish newspaper mistook him for footballer Romelu Lukaku. The issue was, however, settled amicably.

Stromzy on left, Lukaku on right

The pair met for the first time during Afrobeat star Wizkid’s sold-out concert at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday night.

Having finally met at Wizkid’s concert, the two shared a warm embrace backstage before proceeding to shake hands.

Lukaku, who joined Chelsea from Inter Milan in a big-money move in the summer, recently returned from an injury that sidelined him for a month.

During the Euro 2020, the British-Ghanaian artiste joined several local fans to celebrate England’s win over Germany in the round of 16.

Stormzy had promised that he would visit fans in their homes if England won their match against Germany. He went ahead to watch the game with strangers at Boxpark in Croydon and visited a few fans to celebrate the victory, as promised.

Wearing a Jack Grealish number 7 England home shirt, the rapper was captured celebrating with the fans when Sterling opened the scoring.

Watch the video of Stormzy’s encounter with Lukaku below: