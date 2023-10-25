Technical Director of Asante Kotoko, Kwesi Appiah, has condemned fans of the club who vandalised the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday.

The fans of the Porcupine Warriors ripped off chairs at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese in the matchday six games.

The fans went bonkers and expressed their frustrations after the referee awarded Nations FC a late penalty.

However, Appiah has implored fans to accept the outcome of games since referees can make mistakes.

“I watched the game on Sunday and I will plead with the entire fans in the country that at any given time, referees are part of the game and they can make mistakes,” the newly appointed Sudan head coach said in an interview on Asempa FM.

“Football is a game and once there is confusion, the unexpected can happen and we can lose a friend. We must understand that football is about a win, a draw or a loss. Let us stay and know that football unites all of us,” he added.

