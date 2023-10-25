Former Ghana coach, Kwesi Appiah has urged national team coaches to stand by their decisions in player call-ups and not allow interference in their line of work.

The current football administration led by Kurt Okraku has been accused of influencing player call-ups to the various national teams.

However, the 65-year-old who became the first local coach to steer the Black Stars to the 2014 World Cup said coaches must be firm on their decisions and must not be allowed to be influenced by any authority.

“If you are a coach and you allow yourself to be dictated to then, I will have a problem,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show.

Kwesi Appiah said no coach worth his salt will allow external forces to interfere in his work.

“It is not appropriate for anybody to do that but if it happens and you the coach bow to that, I will not respect you again and I will conclude that, you don’t know your job because once you accept the influence, the player call ups will be determined by them. A coach of a national team must stand by his decision” he added.

Kwesi Appiah, who is the head coach of the Sudanese national team and the technical director of Asante Kotoko also serves as a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

