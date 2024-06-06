Rising Ghanaian rap artiste, Kweku Flick, has issued a stern warning to fellow musicians, cautioning them against any derogatory references to his mother in their diss tracks.

Kweku Flick made it unequivocally clear that he would not hesitate to resort to physical confrontation if his mother was mentioned in any form of lyrical diss.

According to him, he has no interest in industry ‘beefs’ and has never engaged in one in his career.

However, some artistes throw subliminal shots at him but cautioned his colleagues not to cross the line of extending the insults to his family.

“I will never jump on industry beef because I will not mind you. I have too many songs on my demo which I’m yet to release so I will not waste time replying artistes. I have never been engaged in such stuff because they tend to go overboard,” he explained.

Should any artiste dare to diss his mother, Kweku Flick threatened to trace the artiste home and give him the beatings of his life.

“… if you dare mention my mother in any diss song, I will attack you physically. I will not retaliate with a counter diss, no, I will trace you home and beat you. I will not murder anybody or cause serious bodily harm, but best believe I will lash you.”

This comes amidst heightened tensions and rivalries in the Ghanaian music industry, where diss tracks and public feuds between artistes are very common.

