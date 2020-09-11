Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako Jnr, has expressed misgivings about the promise by presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, that the NDC will investigate high profile cases of gruesome murders, especially those of investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein Suale and Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North Constituency, Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu if it wins the 2020 general election.

According to the opposition party, the next NDC government will launch investigations into other unresolved issues and implement in full the Ayawaso Bye-Election gun brutalities captured in the Emile Short Commission of Enquiry report.

The NDC flagbearer, who gave the assurance while launching the party’s 2020 manifesto themed: ‘People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity and more’, on Monday at the University of Professional Studies – Accra, said: “We will commence investigations into the death of Ahmed Suale and other unsolved issues including the murder of J.B Danquah.”

But, reacting to Mr Mahama’s statements, Mr Baako could not fathom why the NDC will make such a promise when the issues are currently being pursued at the court of law.

Mr Baako said he doesn’t see how Mr Mahama can do what he seeks to do should he become President again.

“I find it inappropriate. The case is ongoing . . . If you understand murder trial and they have experienced lawyers and politicians there, so really unless you seek to politicise it, I don’t see the basis on which it should be included in a manifesto.

“You can make that statement politically on any platform and I don’t think you will have a problem . . . but to capture it in the manifesto, I have a difficulty,” he told Accra-based Peace FM, monitored by Adomonline.com.